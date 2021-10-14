You are here: Home -

Revealed: Property price hotspots over the last 10 years

14/10/2021
Which Northern city has seen the strongest house price growth over the last 10 years?
The North East is the best-performing region for property price growth over the last 10 years, according to Share to Buy.

The shared ownership portal analysed Land Registry data and said the region has seen staggering house price inflation of 186% in the last 10 years.

In second place the South East has seen prices rise by 82% in the last decade, followed by a 61% increase in the West Midlands.

Top 10 places for property price growth

Share to Buy then drilled down to find the best performing areas in the last 10 years and said that Manchester comes top in the UK. House price growth in the city of 112% has taken the average property price from £139,783 to £296,536.

The rest of the property hotspots are listed below:

1. Manchester 112%

2. Coventry 94%

3. Birmingham 78%

4. Gloucester 78%

5. Milton Keynes 78%

6. Maidstone 75%

7. Newcastle 74%

8. Nottingham 73%

9. Slough 73%

10. Portsmouth 69%

Nick Lieb, head of operations at Share to Buy, said: “First-time buyers looking to get on the property ladder may wish to do so for a combination of reasons: it’s common to not just want a comfortable home to live in, but the chance to buy in an area you love, as well as making a solid investment to ensure financial wellbeing over the long term.

“Locations where property values steeply increase are a great option for buyers looking for not only a home but an investment.”

