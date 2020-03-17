You are here: Home -

Revealed: The best locations to buy property to let

0
Written by:
17/03/2020
Country, city or coast? Where buy-to-let landlords can achieve the best yield
Revealed: The best locations to buy property to let

When it comes to investing, which type of locations are most lucrative?

Is it cities, country towns or coastal areas?

Lettings management platform Howsy looked at the average rental yield in each to find out.

It found that investing in a city generally returns the highest yield, with the top 20 cities seeing an average return of 5%.

The countryside is home to the second-best investment option with the top 20 market towns returning an average yield of 3.72%, while the top 20 seaside towns were home to an average yield of 3.59%.

The average yield across all UK locations is 3.56%.

City slickers

Glasgow is home to the highest yield at 7.93% while Belfast is also home to an average rental yield way above the UK average at 6.55%.

Nottingham (5.46%), Manchester (5.45%) and Sunderland (5.33%) also rank in the top five.

Market town winners

Bangor is the market town with the highest rental yields on offer at 4.86%.

Dumfries is in second place an average rental yield of 4.59% while Morpeth and Alnwick are also home to an average yield of 4.25%.

Nantwich completes the top five market towns with the highest rental yields at 4.12%.

Seaside success

The best yields are found in Brighton, with an average of 4.27%.

Tynemouth also ranks high at 4.24%, followed by Bournemouth (4.15%), Crosby (4.08%) and Torquay (3.84%).

Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, said: “Cities are typically the preferred place for a buy-to-let landlord when it comes to investing, largely due to the higher level of rental income and the consistent demand for rental homes. So it comes as no surprise that they are home to the highest yields overall.

“That said, the coast and country can also prove to be very lucrative and as the figures show, there are plenty of options across both that offer yields way above the national average.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
All new-build homes will be built with gigabit-speed broadband

The Government will ensure newly built properties are 'fit for the future' with first-rate broadband connections

Close