Revealed: The best locations to buy property to let

Country, city or coast? Where buy-to-let landlords can achieve the best yield

When it comes to investing, which type of locations are most lucrative?

Is it cities, country towns or coastal areas?

Lettings management platform Howsy looked at the average rental yield in each to find out.

It found that investing in a city generally returns the highest yield, with the top 20 cities seeing an average return of 5%.

The countryside is home to the second-best investment option with the top 20 market towns returning an average yield of 3.72%, while the top 20 seaside towns were home to an average yield of 3.59%.

The average yield across all UK locations is 3.56%.

City slickers

Glasgow is home to the highest yield at 7.93% while Belfast is also home to an average rental yield way above the UK average at 6.55%.

Nottingham (5.46%), Manchester (5.45%) and Sunderland (5.33%) also rank in the top five.

Market town winners

Bangor is the market town with the highest rental yields on offer at 4.86%.

Dumfries is in second place an average rental yield of 4.59% while Morpeth and Alnwick are also home to an average yield of 4.25%.

Nantwich completes the top five market towns with the highest rental yields at 4.12%.

Seaside success

The best yields are found in Brighton, with an average of 4.27%.

Tynemouth also ranks high at 4.24%, followed by Bournemouth (4.15%), Crosby (4.08%) and Torquay (3.84%).

Founder and CEO of Howsy, Calum Brannan, said: “Cities are typically the preferred place for a buy-to-let landlord when it comes to investing, largely due to the higher level of rental income and the consistent demand for rental homes. So it comes as no surprise that they are home to the highest yields overall.

“That said, the coast and country can also prove to be very lucrative and as the figures show, there are plenty of options across both that offer yields way above the national average.”