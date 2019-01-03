You are here: Home -

Revealed: the cheapest and most expensive properties sold in November

0
Written by:
03/01/2019
One terraced home was sold for just 16K while another cost an eye-watering £38m
Revealed: the cheapest and most expensive properties sold in November

The most expensive residential sale taking place in November 2018 was of a terraced property in the City of Westminster for a gob-smacking £38,822,000, according to the latest data from the Land Registry.

At the other end of the scale the cheapest residential sale in November 2018 was also a terraced property, in Burnley, Lancashire, for just £16,700.

Of the 102,703 sales received for registration, 31,721 took place in November 2018 of which 567 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over.

Of the million pound plus property sales the majority, 336, were unsurprisingly in Greater London. However, seven £1m-plus homes were sold in Greater Manchester, three were in the West Midlands and two were in Cardiff.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
London street
Boost in sales of £10m-plus homes since Brexit vote

The uncertainty following the EU referendum has pushed prices down at the top end of the market, but sales are...

Close