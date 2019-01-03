Revealed: the cheapest and most expensive properties sold in November

One terraced home was sold for just 16K while another cost an eye-watering £38m

The most expensive residential sale taking place in November 2018 was of a terraced property in the City of Westminster for a gob-smacking £38,822,000, according to the latest data from the Land Registry.

At the other end of the scale the cheapest residential sale in November 2018 was also a terraced property, in Burnley, Lancashire, for just £16,700.

Of the 102,703 sales received for registration, 31,721 took place in November 2018 of which 567 were of residential properties in England and Wales for £1 million and over.

Of the million pound plus property sales the majority, 336, were unsurprisingly in Greater London. However, seven £1m-plus homes were sold in Greater Manchester, three were in the West Midlands and two were in Cardiff.