Revealed: The most energy-efficient areas in England and Wales

01/06/2022
There's a vast difference in the proportion of energy-efficient homes across England and Wales, with one North West town coming out on top
The government wants all homes in England and Wales to reach an EPC rating of C or above by 2035, however, only 40% of homes currently meet that standard.

EPC ratings run from A (extremely efficient) through to G (extremely inefficient). A rating of C or higher is satisfactory.

But there’s a huge discrepancy across different areas, as Boiler Central found out.

The online boiler business revealed the local authority areas in England and Wales with the best EPC ratings, using data collected by ONS (Office for National Statistics) during the first quarter of 2022.

It revealed that Knowsley has the highest percentage of homes with an EPC rating C or above – at 81.98%.

The rest of the top 10 most energy efficient places (based on the proportion of homes with a C rating or above) are below:

1. Knowsley – 81.98%

2. Salford – 71.77%

3. Cambridge – 71.68%

4. Halton – 70.55%

5. Luton – 68.91%

6. Slough – 68.50%

7. Maidstone – 68.38%

8 Eastleigh – 67.49%

9. Wokingham – 67.40%

10. Vale of Glamorgan – 66.76%

Least energy efficient

At the other end of the scale the Isles of Scilly has the lowest number of houses with a C-rating or higher, with just 15.38%.

Gwynedd takes second place with 25.83% whilst Blackpool is third with 27.08% of homes on C or higher.

Here’s the rest of the bottom 10 areas for energy efficient homes:

1. Isles of Scilly – 15.38%

2. Gwynedd – 25.83%

3. Blackpool- 27.08%

4. Pendle – 29.04%

5. King’s Lynn and West Norfolk – 30.08%

6. Staffordshire Moorlands – 32.91%

7. Ceredigion – 33.39%

8. North Norfolk – 33.95%

9. Barrow-in-Furness – 34.01%

10. Burnley – 34.11%

Myles Robinson from Boiler Central said: “If you are currently in the process of moving house, then you should make sure to check the EPC rating before you move. If the property has a low rating, it could mean that energy bills for the property may be high.

“However, there are some things you can do in your home to improve your EPC rating. Investing in double glazing windows, installing loft installation or replacing your boiler can all improve an energy rating, which could save you more money further down the line.”

