Revealed: The most expensive seaside towns to buy a home

It will set you back an average £785K to live in the priciest seaside town, but just £85K in the UK's cheapest

Sandbanks in Poole is Britain’s most expensive seaside town for the fourth year in a row, according to Halifax. A home in the town costs an average £785,426 – and it has risen by 26% in the past year alone.

The second most expensive seaside town is Aldeburgh in East Anglia, despite average house prices actually falling in the last year by £22,773 to £526,064.

In third place is Lymington in the South East, where homes will set you back on average £502,253.

Below are the top 10 most expensive seaside towns:

1. Sandbanks, South West – £785,426

2. Aldeburgh, East Anglia – £526,064

3. Lymington, South East – £502,253

4. Padstow, South West – £482,015

5. Dartmouth, South West – £449,685

6. Wadebridge, South West – £421,800

7. Lyme Regis, South West – £419,106

8. Budleigh Salterton South West – £414,705

9. Brighton, South East – £395,144

10. Bigbury on Sea, South West – £385,243

Rising tide

Since 2009 the average house price in Britain’s seaside towns has risen by 29%, from an average £185,428 in 2009 to £239,138 in 2019 – an increase of over £5,000 a year.

The majority of the top 20 seaside towns with the biggest house price growth over the last 10 years are dotted along the South East coast, with Southend on Sea house prices have risen by 73% (£311,718).

Most affordable

Port Bannatyne is the cheapest town to buy a home with an average price of £86,830, closely followed by Campbeltown (£87,651). In fact, of the 10 least expensive seaside towns nine are in Scotland.

England’s least expensive seaside town is Newbiggin by the Sea in Northumberland, with an average house price of £88,844.

Russell Galley, Halifax’s managing director, said: “Seaside towns are highly popular places to live, offering sought-after scenery, lifestyle and good weather. Being by the sea side does come at a price, with the overall marked increase in house prices, reflecting the demand for rooms with a sea view.

“The South East coast continues to be home to the most expensive seaside towns in the country, while many of the least expensive are in the north, particularly in Scotland. Despite a clear north-south divide in property prices among seaside towns, the continuing price growth in many northern seaside towns over the years suggests the popularity of coastal living isn’t exclusive to the south.”