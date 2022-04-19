Revealed: The most expensive seaside towns

Living by the coast can be eye-wateringly expensive, but we also list the cheapest places to buy a seaside home

Sandbanks in Dorset is Britain’s most expensive seaside town with average house prices of £929,187, up 10% on 2020.

In second place is Salcombe in Devon, with an average price of £912,599.

And Padstow in Cornwall came in third with average property prices of 588,090.

In fact the South West of England dominates the top 10, as you can see below:

Top 10 most expensive seaside towns

Sandbanks – £929,187 Salcombe – £912,599 Padstow – £588,090 Lymington – £565,790 Aldeburgh – £515,444 Fowey – £491,042 Dartmouth – £485,760 Lyme Regis – £473,861 East Wittering – £472,364 Kingsbridge – £464,858

The average British seaside home costs £287,087, up 8% in the last year, according to Halifax.

Russell Galley, managing director of the lender said: “Our ongoing love affair with living by the sea shows few signs of abating. Homes on the coast have long attracted a premium price, and this was no different in 2021, with the move towards working from home being an ongoing influence is where people choose to live. The average seaside home cost £287,087, up 8% on the previous year.

“Whether it’s a lifestyle sought, the scenery or the sea air, when it comes to buying homes; we really do love to be beside the seaside. The biggest beneficiary of that desire last year was Millport on the Scottish island of Great Cumbrae, and over the last five years it was Port Bannatyne on the Isle of Bute.

“The seaside towns that attract the highest prices overall are dominated by locations across the south coast, with Sandbanks in Dorset taking the title of most expensive seaside town from last year’s winner, Salcombe in Devon. Both towns have average house prices of over £900,000.”

Top 10 cheapest seaside towns

Of the top 10 cheapest seaside towns, nine are in Scotland and one – Newbiggin by the Sea – is in the North.