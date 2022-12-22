You are here: Home -

Revealed: The most expensive streets in each region

22/12/2022
It costs an eye-watering average £24 million to live on UK’s most expensive street
Phillimore Gardens in the London borough of Kensington is the most expensive street in England and Wales, according to Halifax.

Average house prices on the street will now set buyers back a staggering £23.8 million.

Grosvenor Square in Mayfair takes second spot with an average price tag of £23.5 million. Making up the top three is London’s picturesque Illchester Place, where properties now cost an average £17.7 million.

Unsurprisingly, London dominates the priciest streets list, with just one road outside of the capital making it into the top 20, Titlarks Hill in Ascot. The street, which is in 12th place, offers properties at an average of £12.3 million.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at Halifax, said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average. That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK. Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

Below are the top 10 priciest streets in the UK:

  1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000
  2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000
  3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000
  4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000
  5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000
  6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000
  7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000
  8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000
  9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000
  10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

Rest of England and Wales

Outside the capital, wealthier buyers looking for an exclusive postcode in the North East or the East Midlands would need around £1.5 million – the lowest ‘most expensive’ regions in the country.

North East

Six of the North East’s most expensive streets are now in Newcastle Upon Tyne, but it was Ramside Park in Durham (£1,553,000) that took the top spot in the region.

North West

Broadway in Altrincham (£3,184,000) is now the most expensive street in the North West with four other streets in Altrincham also in the top 10.

Yorkshire and the Humber

The most expensive street in the region is Manor House Lane, Leeds (£2,367,000), followed by Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate (£1,770,000) and then The Purey Cust, York (£1,754,000).

West Midlands

In the West Midlands, Bakers Lane in Solihull is priciest, with houses costing an average £2,341,000. Ladywood Road (£2,029,000) and Kenilworth Close (£1,902,000) both in Sutton Coldfield are in second and third place in the region.

East Midlands

Warren Hill in Leicester (£1,615,000) is the most expensive street, followed by Melton Road, Nottingham (£1,600,000) and Park Lane in Towcester (£1,348,000).

East of England

In the East, the top six most expensive streets are all over £3 million. Chaucer Road in Cambridge (£4,240,000) is top, followed by Coopersale Street in Epping (£3,567,000), then Newlands Avenue in Radlett (£3,432,000).

South East

The only street outside London to make the top 20 most expensive streets in the UK is Titlarks Hill in Ascot (£12,318,000), followed in the region by Westbrook Hill in Godalming (£8,960,000) and East Road in Weybridge (£8,364,000)

South West

Five of the top 10 most expensive streets in the South West are in Poole, Dorset with Lawrence Drive (£4,085,000) in first place, with properties costing an average of over £4 million.

Wales

Benar Headland in Pwllheli is the most expensive street in Wales with an average price of £1,730,000, followed by Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno (£1,219,000) and Hanley Cwrt in Usk (£1,152,000).

