You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Revealed: The most popular London property pockets for the super-rich

0
Written by:
04/11/2020
The current pandemic is yet to dampen the appetites of London’s high-end homebuyers
Revealed: The most popular London property pockets for the super-rich

The Chelsea Barracks is the most popular super-prime property pocket in London, according to Enness Global.

The neighbourhood has seen 12 transactions at £5m or more since the start of the year, comprising two within the Mulberry Square development and 10 within Whistler Square.

The mortgage adviser analysed sold price records across the London market since the start of the year for transactions at £5m or more. They revealed which London roads are home to the highest average sold price and the highest number of transactions.

With four transactions each over £5m in 2020, The Knightsbridge Apartments and Chelsea Park Gardens have also proved popular amongst London’s high-end homebuyers.

Here’s the rest of the top 10 popular super-prime pockets:

Highest Number of Transactions in 2020

CHELSEA BARRACKS: 12
THE KNIGHTSBRIDGE APARTMENTS: 4
CHELSEA PARK GARDENS: 4
NORFOLK PLACE: 3
BROMPTON SQUARE: 3
PRINCIPAL PLACE: 3
ACACIA ROAD: 3
ENNISMORE GARDENS: 3
WATERFRONT DRIVE: 3

Source: Land Registry Price Paid Data

Priciest property hotspots

With a median sold price of £27.050m so far in 2020, Mayfair’s Grosvenor Square is London’s most expensive neighbourhood.

Danewood Drive is home to the second-highest average house price at £23.5m, with the Boltons in Kensington (£22.5m) and Lansdowne Road (£20m) also seeing the average house price exceed £20m so far this year.

Highest Median Sold Price in 2020

GROSVENOR SQUARE: £27,050,000
DANEWOOD DRIVE: £23,500,000
THE BOLTONS: £22,500,000
LANSDOWNE ROAD: £20,000,000
UPPER GROSVENOR STREET: £17,500,000
SHAWFIELD STREET: £17,000,000
LYGON PLACE: £15,906,875
THE LITTLE BOLTONS: £14,100,000
EGERTON CRESCENT: £13,900,000
DAWSON PLACE: £13,000,000

Source: Land Registry Price Paid Data

CEO of Enness Global Mortgages, Islay Robinson said: “Despite the problems posed by the current pandemic we’ve continued to see a good level of transactions take place at the very top end of the London market.

“While a stamp duty saving may not seem significant to those purchasing a multi-million pound home, a £15,000 saving is still a considerable help when it comes to covering additional costs such as legal fees. So there’s no doubt it has helped boost demand at the top price thresholds of the market.

“There’s also been an uplift in international demand which has helped keep transaction levels and sold prices consistently high despite the hurdles of international quarantine requirements and self-isolation.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Help to Buy logo
No Help to Buy extension coming, says housing minister

The popular homeownership scheme will be restricted to first-time buyers from next April, and regional price caps introduced

Close