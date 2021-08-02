Revealed: The places where new flats are less energy efficient than old ones

You'd expect new build homes to be more energy efficient than older properties - but it's not the case everywhere

There are eight areas in England where new flats have a D-rated Energy Performance Certificate, said Boiler Central.

That’s two rungs below the most common B rating for a new flat, according to the heating experts.

The business analysed ONS data to reveal that two local authorities in Lincolnshire are home to newly built flats which rate far below the average energy efficiency performance expected for dwellings of that type.

The highest median Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) score for new flats is just 59.5 in North Lincolnshire, and 60 in North East Lincolnshire, which gives them both a D rating, lower than older flats in the same areas.

Other areas in which newly built flats have an average EPC rating of D include Harlow in Essex, Erewash in Derbyshire, North Kesteven in the East Midlands, Ipswich, Bolsover in the East Midlands, and the County of Herefordshire in the West Midlands.

Out of 330 areas in England and Wales, 261 have a highest median EPC score of 81 or above for new build flats – good enough for a B rating.

A spokesperson for Boiler Central said: “Typically, new flats and houses are much more energy efficient than existing stock, and the majority qualify for a B rating on their Energy Performance Certificate.

“So it’s surprising to see some areas with considerably lower scores – someone buying a new flat definitely wouldn’t expect it to be less energy efficient than one built 50 years ago.”