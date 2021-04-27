 + +
You are here: Home -

Revealed: The UK’s property hotspots over the last five years

0
Written by:
27/04/2021
Which areas have seen the greatest rise in property prices since 2016 and which the greatest falls?
Revealed: The UK’s property hotspots over the last five years

Na h-Eileanan Siar in Scotland, also known as the Outer Hebrides, has seen the UK’s biggest increase in average house prices in the past five years, according to IVA Advice.

The debt advice business analysed Office for National Statistics data to show the average price of a house there in February 2021 was £132,397, compared to £87,494 in February 2016 – an increase of 51.32%.

Despite the rise Na h-Eileanan Siar is still among the 30 lowest priced areas in the UK.

In second place was Newport in Wales, where the average price has jumped by 46.9% from £142,820 in 2016 to £211,332 this February.

Salford saw the third highest increase of 44% from £129,563 to £186,600 over five years.

Leicester (43%) and Merthyr Tydfil (42%) complete the top five property hotspots.

Biggest losers

At the other end of the scale, the City of Aberdeen saw the biggest reduction in house prices compared to five years ago. In February 2016, the average price in the city was £195,492, but it has since fallen by 19.88% to £142,874.

Hammersmith and Fulham in London has seen the second biggest drop of 14.65%. The average house price in February 2021 was £659,864, but in 2016 it was £773,192.

Across the UK, the average house price in February 2016 was £205,555, while the latest figures stand at £250,340 – an increase of 21.78%.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Mortgage market goes green with a surge in ‘eco-friendly’ deals

Borrowers buying energy efficient homes or renovating properties to boost their environmental credentials can access better deals

Close
+ +