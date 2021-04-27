Revealed: The UK’s property hotspots over the last five years

Which areas have seen the greatest rise in property prices since 2016 and which the greatest falls?

Na h-Eileanan Siar in Scotland, also known as the Outer Hebrides, has seen the UK’s biggest increase in average house prices in the past five years, according to IVA Advice.

The debt advice business analysed Office for National Statistics data to show the average price of a house there in February 2021 was £132,397, compared to £87,494 in February 2016 – an increase of 51.32%.

Despite the rise Na h-Eileanan Siar is still among the 30 lowest priced areas in the UK.

In second place was Newport in Wales, where the average price has jumped by 46.9% from £142,820 in 2016 to £211,332 this February.

Salford saw the third highest increase of 44% from £129,563 to £186,600 over five years.

Leicester (43%) and Merthyr Tydfil (42%) complete the top five property hotspots.

Biggest losers

At the other end of the scale, the City of Aberdeen saw the biggest reduction in house prices compared to five years ago. In February 2016, the average price in the city was £195,492, but it has since fallen by 19.88% to £142,874.

Hammersmith and Fulham in London has seen the second biggest drop of 14.65%. The average house price in February 2021 was £659,864, but in 2016 it was £773,192.

Across the UK, the average house price in February 2016 was £205,555, while the latest figures stand at £250,340 – an increase of 21.78%.