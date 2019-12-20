You are here: Home -

Revealed: UK property hotspots of the last decade

0
Written by:
20/12/2019
Which area has seen a 76% increase in house prices over the last 10 years?
Revealed: UK property hotspots of the last decade

Thurrock in Essex, has experienced the biggest increase in house prices in the UK over the last decade, according to Project Etopia.

The modular housing developer said that average house prices in the area soared 76.2% over the last 10 years, from £156,741 to £276,164.

Three Rivers and Watford, Hertfordshire, were not far behind with 75.2% and 74.3% rises respectively.

On average, prices have risen by 38.8% in the UK, excluding London.

Top 10 price rises of the decade

Thurrock: 76.2%
Three Rivers: 75.2%
Watford: 74.3%
Bristol: 73.6%
Harlow: 72.8%
Dartford:70.6%
Corby: 70.3%
Hertsmere: 70.3%
Southend-on-Sea: 69.9%
Broxbourne: 69.7%

Only three parts of the country, all in the north of England, saw prices decrease, falling by 7.8% in Hartlepool, 1% in Redcar and Cleveland and 0.4% in Blackpool.

Joseph Daniels, CEO of Project Etopia, said: “The staggering extremes of some of these house price increases this decade, topping 76% in 10 years, means owning a home remains an unachievable dream for many.

“In Three Rivers, for instance, buyers would now need mortgages of close to half a million pounds to buy an average home, leaving many properties out of reach for average earners.

“Healthy appreciation will be welcomed by many homeowners but for the wider country this is a totally unsustainable situation. The UK must accelerate house building to increase supply over the next decade and temper Britain’s affordability problems. Only Modern Methods of Construction can deliver new homes fast enough to meet the demand and ensure ordinary hard-working people can afford to buy property right across the UK.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Local first-time buyers to get 30 per cent discount

A new starter home scheme has been proposed by the Government, in which buyers would receive a discount from the...

Close