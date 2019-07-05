Second charge lending breaks £100m for third straight month

Second charge mortgages enable you to borrow funds secured against your home on top of, and separate to, your existing mortgage

Second charge mortgage lending topped £100m for the third consecutive month as the sector continued its strong performance.

Figures from trade body the Finance and Leasing Association (FLA) for May saw £108m lent through 2,378 transactions.

Both these totals were up 22 per cent and 23 per cent respectively on the same month last year, and a repeat of the gains seen in April.

The growth took the total lent over the last 12 months to £1.15bn from 25,670 transactions – gains of 12 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.

FLA head of consumer and mortgage finance Fiona Hoyle, said: “The second charge mortgage market remained buoyant in May.”

The overall consumer finance sector fell by two per cent to £8.87bn, with credit card and personal loan volumes slipping by five per cent and car finance by one per cent.

Retail store and online credit business rose by two per cent.