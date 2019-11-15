You are here: Home -

Second charge mortgage repossessions fall

0
Written by:
15/11/2019
The mortgages - also known as secured loans - are taken out on top of an existing mortgage
Second charge mortgage repossessions fall

Second charge mortgage repossessions fell by 30% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

It said there were 25 repossessions in quarter three, taking the rate of second charge mortgage repossessions (as a percentage of outstanding agreements) to 0.06% in the 12 months to September 2019.

Geraldine Kilkelly, head of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market has reported lower levels of repossessions in each quarter so far in 2019. We expect the market to report a record low total for the year as a whole.

“As always, any customer worried about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

The figures are in stark contrast to the recently published repossession figures in the mainstream first charge mortgage market – which rose sharply by 19% in the the third quarter, as we reported in Repossessions rocket 19% as arrears stay low.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
More mortgage education needed in schools say 87 per cent of students

It's on the National Curriculum, but are students learning enough about financial matters?

Close