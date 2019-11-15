Second charge mortgage repossessions fall

The mortgages - also known as secured loans - are taken out on top of an existing mortgage

Second charge mortgage repossessions fell by 30% in the third quarter of 2019, compared to the same period in 2018, according to the Finance & Leasing Association (FLA).

It said there were 25 repossessions in quarter three, taking the rate of second charge mortgage repossessions (as a percentage of outstanding agreements) to 0.06% in the 12 months to September 2019.

Geraldine Kilkelly, head of research and chief economist at the FLA, said: “The second charge mortgage market has reported lower levels of repossessions in each quarter so far in 2019. We expect the market to report a record low total for the year as a whole.

“As always, any customer worried about meeting payments should speak to their lender as soon as possible to find a solution.”

