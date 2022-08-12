Selling a house is the quickest it’s been in five years

It takes only 21 days from a house going on the market to an offer being accepted

Selling a house in 2022 is the quickest it has been for five years, according to money.co.uk.

The comparison site analysed Zoopla data to reveal that the time taken to sell a house has decreased by 42% since 2016.

In May 2022 the average time to sell a home fell to just 21 days, the quickest in five years.

A year previously, the average number of days to a sale was 26, but looking back to May of 2016, it was even higher, at 36 days.

This means that in total, the average number of days it takes to sell a house has decreased by 60% between January 2016 and May 2022.

In contrast, 2019 saw sales drag on the longest, averaging 53 days to agree upon a sale.

The best month to sell a house

April is the quickest month to sell a house, with the average sale taking just 36 days compared to the average of 54 days it takes in January.

According to money.co.uk, this is likely due to the fact that during winter, many people are occupied by the Christmas celebrations, while many people are on summer holidays from June to August.

However, Spring is generally a much quieter time of year for most people, which could be why houses sell quickly at this time.