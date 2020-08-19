You are here: Home -

Sharp fall in house moves in the first half of this year

0
Written by:
19/08/2020
The global pandemic temporarily halted the property market due to lockdown restrictions, but it's bouncing back
Sharp fall in house moves in the first half of this year

The number of homemovers slumped 31% in the first six months of 2020, as lockdown inevitably had a huge impact on the housing market, according to Lloyds Bank.

The financial giant revealed that, in the first six months of this year, 106,985 people moved house, down 48,535 (31%) compared with the same period in 2019.

This is the fourth consecutive annual fall and the greatest decline since the 2008 banking crisis.

Jo Harris, managing director at Lloyds Bank, said: “Never before have we seen the property market shut down in the way lockdown demanded. While a drop in homemovers by a third is a significant decline, and the largest drop we’ve seen in the UK since 2009, some may have predicted this figure to have been even lower, demonstrating the resilience of the UK housing market.

“The current Stamp Duty holiday and pent up demand has brightened the housing market outlook once again. While uncertainty around the lasting impact of the pandemic remains, at least for now the house market looks buoyant, with many people planning their next move after months spent at home during lockdown.”

Who is moving home?

Homemovers are getting younger with an average age of 39, compared to 42 in 2010. The oldest homemovers are in the East Midlands and Scotland (both 40 years old) and the youngest are in London (37 years old).

All UK regions have seen the number of homemovers fall in the first half of 2020, with the largest drop – 37% – in Scotland and the smallest – 25% – in Greater London.

Lloyds Bank noted that homemovers now account for just under half (48%) of the housing market, down from 62% a decade ago, and below first-time buyers for the third year in a row.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Estate agents report bumper July as demand rockets

Pent-up demand from lockdown combined with Stamp Duty savings has boosted sales beyond expectations

Close