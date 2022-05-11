Sharp rise in Brits searching for a move abroad

The cost of living crisis has prompted many people to begin searching to move abroad

Online searches for ‘move abroad’ have exploded to their highest ever point, as Britons face skyrocketing costs of living, said Reiss Edwards.

In analysis of Google search data, the immigration experts found that searches for ‘move abroad’ rocketed 1,000% in the UK during April 2022 – the highest level in internet history.

The data also reveals that searches for ‘apply for Australian visa’ – the country with the highest number of British expats – have exploded 670% since the cost of living crisis began.

Amar Ali, managing director of Reiss Edwards, said: “The British public have been faced with a gradual rise in the cost of living since the pandemic, which has only amplified enormously in the last couple of months, with these new price hikes leading to some British residents to look for an alternative, and more affordable, country to live in.

“To emigrate abroad can be a very important move for anyone and is a choice that should be well thought out with all the right information and these findings highlight the scale of Britons looking to make that commitment due to the cost of living crisis.

“With the inflation rate in the UK set to continue to rise, it will be interesting to see whether these searches come to fruition and see just how many Britons choose to move away from the UK this year.”