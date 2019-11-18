You are here: Home -

Significant fall in homes for sale

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
18/11/2019
Sellers have become hesitant, and it's led to a drop in new property listings
Significant fall in homes for sale

The number of new properties being brought to market has dropped 14.9 per cent compared with last year suggesting sellers are being put off by political uncertainty and slow price growth.

There was a 15 per cent year-on-year drop in the number of new sellers in November, as the price of a property coming to market saw a monthly decline of 1.3 per cent to £302,808, according to Rightmove’s House Price Index.

Year-on-year, this was a 0.3 per cent increase in the average asking price.
The East Midlands was the only region to see an annual increase in the average asking price as it increased by 2.2 per cent.

Buyers undeterred

However, the number of sales completed fell by just 2.9 per cent compared to this time last year, suggesting buyer activity remained relatively steady.

Properties with four or more bedrooms were the most active sector in November with just a 1.4 per cent drop in the number of sales agreed as buyers took advantage of the 1.2 per cent decrease in price.

Lack of choice driving sales

Jeremy Leaf, former Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors residential chairman, said: “What is surprising is that sales agreed seem to have held up very well.

“Less choice can result in more sales as the lack of stock focuses the mind.”

Miles Shipside, Rightmove director and housing market analyst, added: “Our monthly poll of the housing market shows a clear swing towards hesitation for prospective sellers, leading to buyers losing the extra choice that thousands more newly-marketed properties would bring.

“In spite of this, buyers are continuing with their purchasing plans, with the number of sales agreed only marginally down on a year ago.”

“Many buyers are getting on with their lives and making the most of the better negotiating opportunities that the distractions of electioneering and the seasonal slowdown in the run up to Christmas can bring,” he added.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Second charge mortgage repossessions fall

The mortgages - also known as secured loans - are taken out on top of an existing mortgage

Close