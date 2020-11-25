You are here: Home -

Spending Review 2020: Housing market focus

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
25/11/2020
Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced a £7.1bn fund to deliver 860,000 homes and extended the green homes grant
Spending Review 2020: Housing market focus

Rishi Sunak set forth the National Home Building Fund (NHBF) in today’s Spending Review, which brings the government’s total investment in building homes to £19.3bn.

Some £7.1bn will be allocated to the delivery of 860,000 homes under the NHBF and are set to be delivered over the next four years, in addition to the 180,000 which will be constructed under the £12.2bn Affordable Homes Scheme by March 2026.

The Chancellor said that £4.8bn of the investment will be put towards capital grant funding for land remediation, infrastructure investment and land assembly.

A further £2.2bn of new loan finance will be used to support housebuilders to deliver properties Help to Build for custom and self-build purposes, as well as provide funding for SMEs and modern methods of construction.

Additionally, £100m will be allocated to non-Mayoral Combined Authorities in 2021-22 to support housing delivery and regeneration. This will include the regeneration of brownfield sites, the restoration of estates and the release of public sector land.

Support for homeowners and tenants

There will also be an increase in the Local Housing Allowance rates for Universal Credit and housing benefit claimants so the money received covers the lowest third of local rents.

This is expected to provide nearly £1bn in additional support for private renters claiming Universal Credit or housing benefits in 2020-21, helping over one million households.

Additionally, the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme has been extended with £320m allocated for 2021-22. The grant, which allows homeowners to apply for up to £5,000 to make their homes greener, was announced in May and originally set to end in March 2021.

Some £150m will be provided to help low income households make their homes more energy efficient and a further £60m will be invested in the retrofitting of social housing. 

Sunak said: “As we invest billions in the building of new homes, we’re also simplifying our planning system to ensure beautiful homes are built where they are needed most.

“The spending review announced today sets us on a path to deal with the material matters of government and it is a clear statement of our priorities but encouraging the individual and community brilliance on which a thriving society depends, remains, as ever, a work unfinished.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Agreed sales soar 38% as buyers rush to avoid Stamp Duty

The temporary Stamp Duty holiday ends on the 31st March 2021, so buyers will need to act quickly to complete...

Close