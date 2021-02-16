The Nottingham launches four new mortgages

The mutual has introduced a new 90% mortgage as well as a large loan product for those borrowing big

The Nottingham has launched a three-year fixed rate at 90% of the property’s value, along with three other new products.

The building society has introduced the four new mortgages to its range to grow it into a more “rounded proposition” with increased options for different circumstances.

They include:

• A three-year fixed rate at 3.4% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £199 upfront fee

• A large loan mortgage for minimum loans of £350,000, fixed for two years at 1.75% up to 80% of the property’s value, with fees of £999

• A two-year fixed rate of 1.95% up to 80% of the property’s value, for remortgages only, with no fees

• a two-year fixed rate at 2.6% up to 85% of the property’s value, with no fees

Nikki Warren-Dean, the Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible.

“Having recently returned to the 90% mortgage space and expanded distribution of our popular new five-year fixed remortgage product we have introduced these two and three-year fixed options and now have a competitive deal available for larger loan lending.”