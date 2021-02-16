Editors Pick
The Nottingham launches four new mortgages
The Nottingham has launched a three-year fixed rate at 90% of the property’s value, along with three other new products.
The building society has introduced the four new mortgages to its range to grow it into a more “rounded proposition” with increased options for different circumstances.
They include:
• A three-year fixed rate at 3.4% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £199 upfront fee
• A large loan mortgage for minimum loans of £350,000, fixed for two years at 1.75% up to 80% of the property’s value, with fees of £999
• A two-year fixed rate of 1.95% up to 80% of the property’s value, for remortgages only, with no fees
• a two-year fixed rate at 2.6% up to 85% of the property’s value, with no fees
Nikki Warren-Dean, the Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible.
“Having recently returned to the 90% mortgage space and expanded distribution of our popular new five-year fixed remortgage product we have introduced these two and three-year fixed options and now have a competitive deal available for larger loan lending.”