 + +
You are here: Home -

The Nottingham launches four new mortgages

0
Written by:
16/02/2021
The mutual has introduced a new 90% mortgage as well as a large loan product for those borrowing big
The Nottingham launches four new mortgages

The Nottingham has launched a three-year fixed rate at 90% of the property’s value, along with three other new products.

The building society has introduced the four new mortgages to its range to grow it into a more “rounded proposition” with increased options for different circumstances.

They include:

• A three-year fixed rate at 3.4% up to 90% of the property’s value, with a £199 upfront fee
• A large loan mortgage for minimum loans of £350,000, fixed for two years at 1.75% up to 80% of the property’s value, with fees of £999
• A two-year fixed rate of 1.95% up to 80% of the property’s value, for remortgages only, with no fees
• a two-year fixed rate at 2.6% up to 85% of the property’s value, with no fees

Nikki Warren-Dean, the Nottingham’s head of intermediary sales, said: “These products are further examples of our desire to keep widening our product range to ensure we have the most rounded proposition possible.

“Having recently returned to the 90% mortgage space and expanded distribution of our popular new five-year fixed remortgage product we have introduced these two and three-year fixed options and now have a competitive deal available for larger loan lending.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Rise in choice of first-time buyer mortgages

More mortgages are becoming available up to 90% of the property's value, although rates are rising too

Close
+ +