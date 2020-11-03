The UK’s property market hotspots revealed

Where has seen the most transactions take place in 2020 and which areas have experienced the fewest property sales?

Birmingham is currently the hottest pocket of the property market in England and Wales, having seen the most property sales since the start of the year, according to GetAgent.co.uk.

The estate agent comparison site looked at sales transactions since the start of the year to see where was home to the most pandemic immune market for current activity.

The data shows that there have been a total of 289,294 property transactions complete already this year at an average price of £242,041.

Housing market hotspots

With 3,863 sales so far in 2020, Birmingham is the UK’s current property selling hotspot with an average house price of £189,899.

Leeds is close behind with transactions totalling 3,721 so far this year, while Glasgow (3,139) and Cornwall (3,020) have also seen the number of homes sold exceed 3,000.

Edinburgh, Durham, Sheffield, Wiltshire, Bradford and Cheshire East also make the top 10 for the most homes sold so far this year.

Lowest sales

The City of London has had the lowest number of transactions in the UK this year at 52, despite being home to an average house price of £814,665.

The Western, Shetland and Orkney Islands also rank with some of the lowest levels of property transactions.

Back on the mainland, Rutland (194), Richmondshire (213), Merthyr Tydfil (231), Melton (251), Ryedale (260) and North Warwickshire (263) are amongst the quietest pockets of the UK property market.

Founder and CEO of GetAgent.co.uk, Colby Short, said: “Homebuyers have hit the market hard over the last few months and this is starting to show where overall transactions are concerned.

“Birmingham tops the table with the most market activity of all UK locations so far this year, with other more affordable major cities also ranking as some of the busiest with regard to home sales.

While the hope of a stamp duty saving remains, we should see buyers demand and transaction levels remain robust as we approach the end of the year.”