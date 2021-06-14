You are here: Home -

Top 20 must-have property features revealed

14/06/2021
Gardens and good Wi-Fi are important to homebuyers, but ensuite bathrooms fall off the 'must-have' list
A garden is the number one property ‘must-have’ for UK house buyers, according to GoCompare Home Insurance.

For the first time this year, gardens are the top-rated property feature, knocking central heating off the top spot.

The comparison site said that successive COVID lockdowns have forced people to spend more time learning, working, and playing at home. Its survey results reflect the increasing importance Brits now place on gardens and outdoor spaces, connectivity and home entertainment.

Top 20 property ‘must-haves’

1. A garden
2. Central heating
3. Double glazing
4. Secure windows and doors
5. Good, reliable broadband
6. Plenty of electrical sockets
7. A driveway or dedicated parking space
8. Local shops and amenities
9. A good energy efficiency rating
10. Friendly neighbours
11. A strong mobile phone signal
12. A bath
13. A new boiler or central heating system
14. At least two toilets
15. A living room large enough to accommodate a large flat screen TV
16. A garage
17. A good 4G or 5G signal
18. A shower cubicle
19. A dining room
20. Cavity wall insulation

Rise of tech

Big movers in the 2021 survey highlighted the importance of technology in the home, with access to 4G or 5G, good reliable broadband and mobile phone signal all ranking in the top 20.

There was also a requirement for a property to have plenty of electrical sockets and room to accommodate a large flat screen TV.

A home office failed to make the top 20 in the post-COVID list, but the number of people referring to it as a ‘must-have’ increased from 7% in 2014 to 18% in 2021.

Going down

Baths and showers remain in the top 20 essential features, but their importance has reduced since 2014, with baths falling from 9th to 12th position, and showers plummeting from 5th to 18th place. Cavity wall insulation also fell in importance from 12th to 20th position.

En-suite bathrooms, open fireplaces, sheds and home security systems all dropped out of the top 20 ‘must-have’ features.

A property’s kerb appeal was deemed essential by only 27% of people surveyed and, despite higher property prices in catchment areas of good schools, only 11% of potential buyers considered this important.

Ryan Fulthorpe, spokesperson for GoCompare Home Insurance, said: “Covid lockdowns have highlighted the importance of having access to green space and natural light for both our physical and mental health. So, it’s not that surprising that homes with gardens are in high demand.

“Once again, our survey has shown that potential buyers prioritise efficiency, security, and connectivity over aesthetic features. Modern buyers are more interested in features like electrical sockets, a new boiler, good insulation rather than traditional selling points such as period features, fireplaces, or conservatories.

“Connectivity is now a key deciding factor for many buyers. And, as technology forms an increasing part of every-day life – especially with many office workers expecting to continue working from home to some extent post-pandemic – people want strong, reliable connections. And plenty of plug sockets!”

