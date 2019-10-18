You are here: Home -

TSB slashes 10-year mortgage rates by up to 1.3 per cent

0
Written by: Owain Thomas
18/10/2019
The cuts will benefit those with a modest deposit as well as shared ownership borrowers
TSB slashes 10-year mortgage rates by up to 1.3 per cent

TSB has slashed the interest rates on some of its higher loan to value (LTV) fixed rate mortgages by up to 1.3 per cent.

The lender made the move along with a series of other rate changes and product overhauls to its shared ownership offering.

The biggest cuts come to its ten-year fixed rate range, with deals for purchase and remortgage at up to 90 per cent LTV seeing sharp reductions by up to 1.3 per cent to 2.99 per cent.

This applies to products with free legal services or £300 cashback.

Its house purchase ten-year fix at up to 95 per cent deal has also been cut by one per cent to 4.09 per cent.

Shared ownership overhaul

Rate cuts and new products have also been added to its shared ownership range with reductions of up to 0.25 per cent. All deals within this range now have £500 cashback.

Among the more than 25 product changes, TSB made one rate increase to its two-year fix for house purchase at up to 90 per cent LTV – which rose from 2.39 per cent to 2.49 per cent.

End dates on all products have been extended to 29 February 2020.

TSB head of mortgages Nick Smith said: “With the continuing economic and political uncertainty, these changes will be welcomed by many borrowers, particularly those with smaller deposits who are looking to re-mortgage onto longer term fixed rate products.

“In addition, to help people get their foot on the housing ladder, we have made some quite chunky interest rate reductions to our shared ownership range.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2018-2019

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.

Read previous post:
The property coldspots where it takes longest to sell

Sellers in the London need to be in it for the long-term, with some areas seeing sales timescales exceed 400...

Close