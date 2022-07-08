TSB ups select rates by 1.1 per cent

Mortgage rates are rising across the market in response to the Bank of England hiking its base rate

TSB has increased select residential, buy to let and product transfer rates by as much as 1.1 per cent and changed the end dates of shared ownership and shared equity deals.

On the residential side, TSB’s two-year fixed first-time buyer and house purchase products between 80 and 95 per cent loan to value (LTV) have risen by around 0.15 per cent.

Its two-year fix at 80 to 85 per cent LTV is priced at 3.59 per cent, its two-year fix between 85 and 90 per cent LTV is 3.79 per cent and at 90 to 95 per cent LTV the equivalent product comes to 4.04 per cent.

The lender has also increased select shared ownership and shared equity rates by as much as 1.1 per cent.

Rates start from 3.94 per cent and the LTV goes up to 90 per cent.

The end dates for shared ownership and shared equity deals have been moved to 30 November 2024.

TSB has upped its two-year fixed house purchase and remortgage buy-to-let product rates by around 0.6 per cent.

Rates begin from 3.29 per cent and changes apply up to 80 per cent LTV.

The lender has increased its rates for its five-year fix product transfer products up to 75 per cent LTV by 0.3 per cent. Rates start from 2.84 per cent.