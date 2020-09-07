You are here: Home -

UK house prices rise to record high of £245,747

0
Written by:
07/09/2020
Economic commentators caution that house prices could fall in the medium term, despite the current mini-boom
UK house prices rise to record high of £245,747

House prices rebounded in August to reach a record high level, according to Halifax.

The lender saw a 1.6% rise in property prices over the month compared to July, taking the average UK price to £245,747.

This is 5.2% higher than in August 2019.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “A surge in market activity has driven up house prices through the post-lockdown summer period, fuelled by the release of pent-up demand, a strong desire amongst some buyers to move to bigger properties, and of course the temporary cut to stamp duty.

“Notwithstanding the various positive factors supporting the market in the short-term, it remains highly unlikely that this level of price inflation will be sustained.

“Rising house prices contrast with the adverse impact of the pandemic on household earnings and with most economic commentators believing that unemployment will continue to rise, we do expect greater downward pressure on house prices in the medium-term.”

Affordability squeezed

However, rising prices combined with tighter lending criteria mean it’s getting harder for many borrowers to secure a mortgage, particularly first-time buyers.

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at online mortgage broker Trussle, explained. “Large numbers of buyers are already locked out of the market. First-time buyers in particular are facing increased scrutiny from lenders, tighter criteria and a shrinking range of high loan-to-value (LTV) products.

“The number of 90% LTV mortgage products available has dramatically decreased, with 92% of deals pulled from the market since March this year. Alongside this, rising house prices means first-time buyers will be getting less for their money, presenting a further hurdle to getting onto the property ladder.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
new homes
Regulator to investigate housing developers over ‘unfair’ leaseholds

The Competition and Markets Authority said it is 'unfair for housing developers to mislead or take advantage of homebuyers'

Close