You are here: Home -

Virgin Money cuts mortgage rates

0
Written by: Shekina Tuahene
21/05/2021
The lender has reduced the cost of its products for homebuyers, switchers and landlords
Virgin Money cuts mortgage rates

Virgin Money has reduced the rates on some of its residential and buy-to-let mortgages.

Its intermediary exclusive purchase products with £1,000 cashback and a £995 fee have had rates cuts up to 0.14 per cent.

The 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) five-year fixed option has seen the largest reduction, down from 1.74 per cent to 1.60 per cent.

The two-year fix at 85 per cent LTV has been reduced from 2.59 per cent to 2.49 per cent. The five-year alternative at the same tier has been cut by 0.02 per cent to 2.77 per cent.

The buy-to-let two-year fixed product at 75 per cent LTV has been reduced by 0.07 per cent to 1.84 per cent. This has £1,000 cashback and a £1,995 fee.

The portfolio equivalent at the same lending tier also had a rate cut of 0.07 per cent to 1.94 per cent.

Across its core offering, the five-year fixed at 75 per cent LTV with a £995 fee has been reduced by 0.14 per cent to 1.54 per cent.

Two, three and five-year fixes at 85 per cent have also been reduced by up to five basis points.

Product transfers for owner-occupiers have been cut by as much as 0.14 per cent, while the core buy-to-let two-year fixed switching option at 85 per cent LTV has been cut by 0.23 per cent to 3.36 per cent.

The lender has also launched an 80 per cent LTV product for core buy-to-let borrowers. This is a two-year fixed priced at 3.36 per cent. This product has a £995 fee.

Product changes are effective from today.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Property sales soared in April

Sales of homes are up enormously as the housing boom continues, but can it last?

Close
+ +