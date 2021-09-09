You are here: Home -

Virgin Money launches new mortgages and cuts rates

Written by: Anna Sagar
09/09/2021
The lender has introduced new buy-to-let deals and greener shared ownership products
Virgin Money has increased the maximum loan to value of its greener shared ownership mortgage available to 90 per cent and released buy-to-let deals at 65 per cent LTV.

The greener shared ownership mortgage is a two-year fixed rate with an interest rate of 2.24 per cent and comes with a £995 fee.

The exclusive buy-to-let products include a two-year fixed rate at 65 per cent LTV at 1.46 per cent, and a five-year fixed rate at 1.67 per cent. Both come with an £895 fee.

The lender has cut rates on select residential products between 85 and 95 per cent LTV by as much as 0.27 percentage points.

Its two-year fixed rate fee-saver at 85 per cent LTV will now have a rate of 1.89 per cent, down from 2.16 per cent, whilst its equivalent five-year fixed rate has fallen by 0.14 percentage points to 2.29 per cent.

Its five-year fixed rate at 90 per cent LTV has been reduced from 2.78 per cent to 2.62 per cent and comes with a £995 fee, while its two-year fixed rate fee-saver at 95 per cent LTV has fallen by 0.16 per cent to 3.12 per cent.

In Virgin’s core buy-to-let range select products have fallen by 0.3 percentage points, with its two-year fixed rate moving from 1.53 per cent to 1.35 per cent. It comes with a product fee of £1,995.

The lender also confirmed rates for select exclusive purchase deals with £1,000 cashback would be cut, with its two-year fixed rate at 95 per cent LTV standing at 1.63 per cent, down from 1.83 per cent, whilst its equivalent five-year fixed rate has decreased by 0.14 percentage points to 2.11 per cent. Both come with a £1,495 fee.

