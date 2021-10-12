You are here: Home -

What an interest rate rise could mean for your mortgage

0
Written by:
12/10/2021
A increase to the Bank Rate will mean many borrowers pay more each month, but you may be able to protect your payments with a fixed rate mortgage
What an interest rate rise could mean for your mortgage

The financial markets are expecting a rise in the Bank of England base rate from 0.1% to 0.25% in December, according to Hargreaves Lansdown.

And the digital wealth management service said a further increase is forecast to 0.5% by March 2022, which could have a huge impact on some mortgage borrowers.

What happens if interest rates rise?

If the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Commitee increases its Bank Rate, mortgage lenders are likely to follow suit with mortgage rates.

The good news is that they can’t change existing fixed rates so any borrowers currently on a fixed rate mortgage will see no change to their monthly repayments.

Borrowers on a tracker rate mortgage won’t be so lucky. Their payrate literally tracks the Bank Rate at an agreed margin, so they will see an automatic rise to their pay rate within a month of any Bank of England decision.

The same goes if you’re on a variable rate, included a discounted rate or your lender’s standard variable rate, as Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown explained: “If you’re on a variable deal, your rate is likely to increase with the Bank of England’s changes, so you may want to consider bagging a fixed deal before this kicks in, and while there are still real bargains around.

“It’s worth doing this sooner rather than later, because when banks are convinced rises are on the way, fixed mortgage rates will go up well before any announcement. Fixed deals won’t suit everyone, especially if you need more flexibility, but they should always be a consideration.

“After 18 months of rock bottom interest rates, rises could be lurking around the corner, ready to deliver a nasty shock to anyone who has borrowed money. We all need to consider what it would mean for us, and take steps to protect our finances.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

+ +