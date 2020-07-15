You are here: Home -

What are the new property ‘must-haves’?

0
Written by:
15/07/2020
A quarter of future home movers have switched up their priorities during lockdown
What are the new property ‘must-haves’?

Private outdoor space, bigger kitchens, and excellent energy efficiency are now the most sought-after amenities, according to Redrow Homes.

The housebuilder surveyed over 2,000 people and found that living under lockdown has caused a quarter of potential movers to reassess want they really want out of a new home.

Parents of small children are the most likely to have changed what they are looking for in their next property, with 53% admitting they’ve changed their priorities.

They are followed by those who have been working from home due to COVID-19, either part-time or full time, or who have been placed on furlough (39%).

What home movers want

The majority of mover (60%) say that access to private outdoor space, such as a garden, terrace area or balcony, is now the most important factor when choosing their next home.

Two in five (40%) want a home with a large kitchen, while over a quarter (29%) are looking for excellent levels of energy efficiency.

In London, respondents are more concerned about access to high-speed broadband, with more than a third agreeing that it would a top priority for them going forward.

Location, location, location

Where we want to live and the facilities we want to surround ourselves with have also changed.

As lockdown eases, more than one in five (22%) agree that being able to walk or cycle to work (rather than drive or take public transport) will be important for them. This increased to almost half (45%) of those living in London.

Proximity to green open spaces will be most sought-after post-lockdown (35%), followed by proximity to smaller shops (33%), and a doctor’s surgery (32%).

A quarter (25%) also agreed that finding a home within a strong community will be more important to post-lockdown.

James Holmear, group sales director at Redrow, said: “Lockdown has changed our lives dramatically. More time spent in the home has made us reconsider how we use the space that we have, and how our homes can adapt to more permanent change in the future.

“Even as more offices re-open, many people will opt to work at home, and people are planning to replace public transport with greener modes of community when they do commute.

“This change has translated to huge shifts in buyer preferences on the ground. Now, we are experiencing more customers adapt their search to homes with extra space to work, and more people are looking for proximity to green space and local shops, over good schools, and cafes and restaurants.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Banning tenants on housing benefits ruled illegal

Landlords and letting agents risk legal action if they continue to bar housing benefit tenants from renting

Close