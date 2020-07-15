What are the new property ‘must-haves’?

A quarter of future home movers have switched up their priorities during lockdown

Private outdoor space, bigger kitchens, and excellent energy efficiency are now the most sought-after amenities, according to Redrow Homes.

The housebuilder surveyed over 2,000 people and found that living under lockdown has caused a quarter of potential movers to reassess want they really want out of a new home.

Parents of small children are the most likely to have changed what they are looking for in their next property, with 53% admitting they’ve changed their priorities.

They are followed by those who have been working from home due to COVID-19, either part-time or full time, or who have been placed on furlough (39%).

What home movers want

The majority of mover (60%) say that access to private outdoor space, such as a garden, terrace area or balcony, is now the most important factor when choosing their next home.

Two in five (40%) want a home with a large kitchen, while over a quarter (29%) are looking for excellent levels of energy efficiency.

In London, respondents are more concerned about access to high-speed broadband, with more than a third agreeing that it would a top priority for them going forward.

Location, location, location

Where we want to live and the facilities we want to surround ourselves with have also changed.

As lockdown eases, more than one in five (22%) agree that being able to walk or cycle to work (rather than drive or take public transport) will be important for them. This increased to almost half (45%) of those living in London.

Proximity to green open spaces will be most sought-after post-lockdown (35%), followed by proximity to smaller shops (33%), and a doctor’s surgery (32%).

A quarter (25%) also agreed that finding a home within a strong community will be more important to post-lockdown.

James Holmear, group sales director at Redrow, said: “Lockdown has changed our lives dramatically. More time spent in the home has made us reconsider how we use the space that we have, and how our homes can adapt to more permanent change in the future.

“Even as more offices re-open, many people will opt to work at home, and people are planning to replace public transport with greener modes of community when they do commute.

“This change has translated to huge shifts in buyer preferences on the ground. Now, we are experiencing more customers adapt their search to homes with extra space to work, and more people are looking for proximity to green space and local shops, over good schools, and cafes and restaurants.”