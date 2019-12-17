Which UK housebuilder sold the most homes in the past year?

The biggest builders in the UK have been ranked by sales and average sold prices

Barratt Homes has sold the most properties in the UK over the last 12 months, with 17,579 completions, according to Stone Real Estate.

The new home specialist looked at which of the big housebuilders is putting in the best performance when it comes to homes sold and how the league table has shifted year to year.

Persimmon came second with 16,449 properties sold, while Taylor Wimpey takes the bronze with 14,933 homes.

Below are the top developers ranked in terms of sales:

Barratt: 17,579

Persimmon: 16,449

Taylor Wimpey: 14,933

Bellway: 10,307

Redrow: 5,718

Countryside: 4,295

Galliford Try: 4,193

Bovis: 3,759

Berkeley: 3,678

Crest Nicholson: 3,020

McCarthy & Stone: 2,134

Countryside saw the largest increase in sales compared to the previous year, with sales up 26.7%. Galliford Try enjoyed an annual increase of 7.8% in sales volume with Redrow (7.5%) and Bellway (6.9%) also seeing some of the biggest increases.

Highest prices

When it comes to the price secured for their properties, Berkeley achieved the highest sold price at £725,000, with Crest Nicholson ranking second with an average sold price of £393,000.

Below is the ranking in order of average sold price:

Berkeley: £725,000

Crest Nicholson: £393,000

Redrow: £332,300

McCarthy & Stone: £300,000

Barratt: £288,900

Bellway: £284,937

Bovis: £273,200

Taylor Wimpey: £263,900

Countryside: £252,820

Galliford Try:£235,250

Persimmon: £215,563

Founder and CEO of Stone Real Estate, Michael Stone, said: “Despite ongoing market uncertainty and other issues to have impacted the new build sector over the last few years, the nation’s big housebuilders have continued to support the market with the delivery of new homes.

“This has been vital in meeting the demand for housing from first-time buyers in particular and the consistently higher transaction levels and price growth achieved by the new build sector when compared to the traditional market is the proof in the pudding of the great work that has taken place.

“It’s also great to see that regardless of size or reputation there is a great variety of names ranking in the top spots when it comes to the most sales, the most improved performances, and the highest sold prices, which this demonstrates the diversity of the sector and those within it.”