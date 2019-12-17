You are here: Home -

Which UK housebuilder sold the most homes in the past year?

17/12/2019
The biggest builders in the UK have been ranked by sales and average sold prices
Barratt Homes has sold the most properties in the UK over the last 12 months, with 17,579 completions, according to Stone Real Estate.

The new home specialist looked at which of the big housebuilders is putting in the best performance when it comes to homes sold and how the league table has shifted year to year.

Persimmon came second with 16,449 properties sold, while Taylor Wimpey takes the bronze with 14,933 homes.

Below are the top developers ranked in terms of sales:

Barratt: 17,579
Persimmon: 16,449
Taylor Wimpey: 14,933
Bellway: 10,307
Redrow: 5,718
Countryside: 4,295
Galliford Try: 4,193
Bovis: 3,759
Berkeley: 3,678
Crest Nicholson: 3,020
McCarthy & Stone: 2,134

Countryside saw the largest increase in sales compared to the previous year, with sales up 26.7%. Galliford Try enjoyed an annual increase of 7.8% in sales volume with Redrow (7.5%) and Bellway (6.9%) also seeing some of the biggest increases.

Highest prices

When it comes to the price secured for their properties, Berkeley achieved the highest sold price at £725,000, with Crest Nicholson ranking second with an average sold price of £393,000.

Below is the ranking in order of average sold price:

Berkeley: £725,000
Crest Nicholson: £393,000
Redrow: £332,300
McCarthy & Stone: £300,000
Barratt: £288,900
Bellway: £284,937
Bovis: £273,200
Taylor Wimpey: £263,900
Countryside: £252,820
Galliford Try:£235,250
Persimmon: £215,563

Founder and CEO of Stone Real Estate, Michael Stone, said: “Despite ongoing market uncertainty and other issues to have impacted the new build sector over the last few years, the nation’s big housebuilders have continued to support the market with the delivery of new homes.

“This has been vital in meeting the demand for housing from first-time buyers in particular and the consistently higher transaction levels and price growth achieved by the new build sector when compared to the traditional market is the proof in the pudding of the great work that has taken place.

“It’s also great to see that regardless of size or reputation there is a great variety of names ranking in the top spots when it comes to the most sales, the most improved performances, and the highest sold prices, which this demonstrates the diversity of the sector and those within it.”

