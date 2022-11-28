You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

More than half of borrowers in thirties and forties worried about mortgage

0
Written by:
28/11/2022
Many in this age group bought when property prices were sky high and mortgage rates incredibly low
More than half of borrowers in thirties and forties worried about mortgage

Thirty- and forty-somethings are in the financial danger zone, said Hargreaves Lansdown, especially after mortgage rate hikes.

The wealth adviser analysed data from the Office for National Statistics Public opinions and social trends, Great Britain report and found that this age group is being hit hardest.

More than eight out of 10 (81%) people in their thirties and forties are worried about the cost of living – compared with 76% overall.

Over half (53%) are worried about higher mortgage rates and 51% are already spending less on food and other essentials.

A significant minority (42%) of those in their thirties and forties admit they couldn’t afford a £850 bill out of the blue and 22% are using credit to manage rising prices.

They are also twice as likely to be behind on energy bills as the overall adult population.

Sarah Coles, senior personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “People in their thirties and forties are barely hanging on by their fingertips. Assaulted on all sides by the cost of living crisis and the pressures of the squeezed middle years, their finances are being forced over the edge. They’re more likely to worry about rising costs, be cutting back in a desperate effort to make ends meet, and still to be falling short. Meanwhile, the threat of mortgage rates leaves more than half of them in a cold sweat.

“Of those with a mortgage, they’re more likely than any other age group to have a fixed rate (82% compared to 70% overall). However, they’re also more likely to be worried about rising rates: 53% of them are concerned compared to 48% overall.

“This may well be because plenty of them have bought relatively recently. They may have snapped up a first home, or traded up after having a family, and bought at a time when property prices were sky high. Those who bought during the rush of the past few years may be sitting on an incredibly low mortgage rate, so they’re eying today’s higher rates with mounting dread.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2021-2022

Read our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/