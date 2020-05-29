Revealed: The 10 places Brits dream of relocating to

People are looking for a new way of life and they're spending lockdown researching relocation options

Cornwall is considered the ideal area to relocate to, according to Trussle.

The mortgage broker’s research revealed that the county is the number one place in the UK to live, as people consider life after lockdown.

Nearly a quarter of UK adults (24%) are considering moving to a new area in the next couple of years, said Trussle, as house hunting becomes a top lockdown pastime.

Unsurprisingly, those living in the UK’s biggest cities including London, Birmingham, and Manchester are most likely to be looking to move, with over 41% of Londoners planning to relocate within two years.

The overwhelming reason to move is to have more space, with over a quarter (27%), citing this as being prompted by lockdown. This is followed by being closer to family (19%), farther away from other people (16%) and the opportunity to have a garden (13%).

The countryside (28%), living by the sea (27%) and being closer to woodlands (16%) are also top of the agenda for house hunters since lockdown has been put in place, as the so-called ‘rural renaissance’ takes hold.

Top 10 relocation hotspots

1. Cornwall

2. Devon

4. Yorkshire

5. Lake District

5. London

6. Dorset

7. Scotland

8. Peak District

9. Wales

10. Norfolk

Miles Robinson, head of mortgages at Trussle, said: “It comes as no surprise that homeowners and would-be buyers are looking for a different way of life after lockdown. Our research shows that nearly a quarter of adults are hoping to relocate in the next couple of years, and estate agents have seen a big increase in enquiries about out of city locations during the last few weeks.

“Many will be considering a move away from the big cities to get more for their money. The lockdown has resulted in a noticeable shift to the desire for more rural living – especially as remote working becomes the norm for many.”