You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - News -

Nottingham Building Society relaunches self-build mortgages

0
Written by:
12/06/2020
The building society restricted mortgage lending at the start of lockdown but is gradually coming back to the market
Nottingham Building Society relaunches self-build mortgages

The Nottingham has announced it will reintroduce lending on self-build mortgages.

The mutual’s two new self-build products will be launched on Monday and are available up to 80% loan-to-value on self-builds, conversions and renovation projects.

The mortgages are a two-year fixed rate at 4.49% with a fee of £1,499, and a two-year discounted mortgage at 3.99%, also with a fee of £1,499.

Nikki Warren-Dean, spokesperson at The Nottingham, said: “Bringing back self-build mortgages is the latest stage of our phased product range return, having recently reintroduced 80% LTV residential and 75% buy-to-let mortgages.

“Following the resumption of physical valuations we are also pleased to have added lending on renovations, in response to feedback from mortgage advisers and their clients.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders pull back from higher risk mortgage loans

TSB halts 85 per cent loan-to-value lending and HSBC hikes rates, as choice dwindles further for those with small deposits

Close