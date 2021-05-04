 + +
You are here: Home - Specialist Mortgages - News -

Third of Brits would give up garden to build another property

0
Written by:
04/05/2021
The government recently announced its new Help to Build Scheme, designed to make it easier for people to build their own homes
Third of Brits would give up garden to build another property

A third of UK homeowners say they would give up part of their garden to build a new house, according to Together.

The specialist lender found that more than 34% are prepared to take on a major self-build project to create another property on their land.

And they’re prepared to sacrifice their garden space to do it.

The survey comes after the Government launched its proposals new £150m Help to Build scheme. The scheme will aim to make it easier and more affordable for people to build their own home. It will work in a similar way to the Help to Buy Equity Loan to enable self-builders to get a mortgage with just a 5% deposit.

New home

Of those who said would attempt a self-build, 14% want to create a permanent home for a family member, 10% would build a house to sell and 8% would move into the new property themselves.

Scott Clay, distribution development manager at Together, said: “People are thinking more creatively about how they could use their outside space, whether that is providing a standalone home office, a home for themselves to live or sell, or a specially-designed home for elderly or disabled relatives.

“It’s important that homeowners have enough space and get any required building consent, including planning permission, before they take on a self-build. They will also need a lot of planning, determination, and the right finance in place before they start their project.

“However, as well as Help to Build, there are other options of funding your own build, depending on the borrower’s ability to repay the loan. This could be through an advance from an existing lender, a self-build mortgage, or a remortgage, bridging loan or other types of property finance from a specialist lender.”

Granny flat

The survey also found that more than a quarter (26%) want to install a standalone ‘granny annexe’ to use when friends or family visit, as extended families look for ways to live closer together after being kept apart during the pandemic.

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2020-2021

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to find out more about our privacy policy, please follow this link:
https://www.yourmortgage.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
letting agents
Four in five first-time buyers rejected for mortgage

Advice from a mortgage broker could help borrowers get their mortgage application accepted first time

Close
+ +