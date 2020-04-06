You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Half of all mortgages withdrawn in just three weeks

0
Written by: Lana Clements
06/04/2020
The removal of thousands of products is hoped to be a temporary measure
Half of all mortgages withdrawn in just three weeks

Lenders have halved the number of mortgages on offer in a little more than three weeks, in reaction to the coronavirus situation.

On March 11 there were 5,239 products available, but today this has dropped to 2,768, according to Moneyfacts data.

In the last five days alone there have been 424 deals pulled.

The figures cover residential mortgages only and don’t include buy to let or other specialist products.

It comes after the government advised that all home moves should be postponed until social restrictions have been relaxed.

However, it is thought lenders will bring more products back to the market in the coming weeks as the situation settles down.

Eleanor Williams, spokeswoman at Moneyfacts, said: “The recent withdrawal of many higher loan-to-value mortgages and home purchase products is expected to be a temporary measure while lenders reassess risk, their internal operational capacity, and work out what their range of mortgages may look like moving forward.

“It is likely that lenders may be assessing how they intend to approach widespread extenuating circumstances, such as gaps developing in household incomes and also other economic impacts that may directly affect the affordability of household borrowings.”

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2019-2020

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Cancelling an insurance policy: What you need to consider

It could be worth contacting your insurance provider to see if you can take a payment holiday on your premiums...

Close