Lloyds Banking Group says lending changes will make £4bn lending available to first-time buyers

Some £4bn extra lending will be made available to first-time buyers across Lloyds Banking Group, thanks to allowances around high-loan-to-income (LTI) mortgages.

This comes after regulators said lenders would be able to apply to lend more than 15% of residential mortgage business at LTI ratios above 4.5 times income.

Lloyds Banking Group launched its First Time Buyer Boost (FTB Boost) range last year, which has since enabled 11,000 first-time buyers to access mortgages at up to 5.5 times income ratios.

The lender said the recent changes could boost borrowing by 22%, and someone with a household income of £50,000 and a 10% deposit could see their borrowing increase from around £224,500 to £275,000.

Lloyds Banking Group amended its affordability assessments in April and said since the change was made across its brands, more than 1,000 first-time buyers have qualified for a mortgage where they would not have before.

A total of 3,000 borrowers were supported by the change.

Sponsored Your Mortgage Awards 2024/25: winners revealed Sponsored by Your Mortgage Awards

To qualify for the FTB Boost product, borrowers must apply for a first-time buyer mortgage with Halifax or Lloyds Bank, have a household income of at least £50,000 and borrow at up to 90% loan to value (LTV).

Shared ownership or shared equity is not eligible for the product.

Andrew Asaam, homes director at Lloyds Banking Group, said: “Buying your first home can be challenging, but First Time Buyer Boost helps by making your income go further.

“Recent affordability changes have already started to help would-be homeowners get on the property ladder sooner and lending an extra £4bn means we can help even more customers get the keys to their first home.”