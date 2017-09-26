You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Bad news for tenants as rents rise dramatically

0
Written by:
26/09/2017
Renting a home has shot up in cost over the last year as landlords pass on extra costs to tenants
Bad news for tenants as rents rise dramatically

Beleaguered tenants face rising rents, according to the latest report from ARLA Propertymark.

The trade body for letting agents said that the number of agents who recorded a rent increase stood at 35% in August, the highest it’s been since July 2015.

Only 2% of tenants successfully negotiated a rent reduction last month, a drop from July 2017, when 2.5% managed to lower their rent costs.

Supply and demand

Contributing to rising rents is the fact that rent stock decreased last month while demand grew. Agents managed an average of 189 properties last month (compared to 192 in July), while they registered 72 new tenants.

ARLA members also saw an average of three properties sold by landlords in August, unchanged from the previous three months.

David Cox, chief executive of ARLA Propertymark, said: “This month’s findings paint another bleak picture for tenants. In November last year, only 16 per cent of agents saw landlords increasing rent costs, but that figure now stands at 35 per cent – which is likely to continue rising.

“Landlords have had a rough ride at the hands of policy changes at Government level, and it’s becoming clear that these additional costs are now being passed onto tenants.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
YourMortgageFinder
Lending buoyant in August

Lending rose last month, as activity moved away from buy-to-let and towards first-time buyers

Close