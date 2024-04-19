Halifax to offer up to £1,000 cashback for first-time buyers

Halifax is launching a first-time buyer and first-time buyer green home product range with up to £1,000 cashback available.

Halifax’s first-time buyer range with £500 cashback is priced from 4.6% for a two-year fixed rate, 4.31% for a five-year fixed rate and 4.93% for a 10-year fixed rate.

Two- and five-year fixed rates go up to 95% loan to value (LTV), and 10-year fixed rates are available at 60% and 75% LTV.

The range comes with a £999 fee, and between 60% and 80% LTV for two- and five-year fixed rates, the maximum loan of £2m is available, while the maximum loan is £750,000 at 90% LTV. At 95% LTV, the maximum loan is £570,000.

The maximum loan size is £2m for 10-year fixed rates.

The green first-time buyer products have the same price structure as the first-time buyer cashback range and come with £1,000 cashback.

The lender said that, for joint applicants where one customer is a first-time buyer, they should be keyed as the first applicant so that the first-time buyer products are available for selection.

Halifax has made several changes to its proposition, teaming up with Own New for low new-build rates, widening its shared ownership policy and changing its maximum working age for certain applications.

