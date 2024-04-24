Dudley Building Society chops mortgage rates

Dudley Building Society has reduced rates on a selection of its rates by up to 0.35 percentage points.

The cuts have been made to the mutual’s fixed and discounted rate expat and self-build mortgages.

What’s new?

Two-year fixed expat residential mortgage rates now start at 6.45% for loans up to 60% of the property’s value and from 6.55% for loans up to 85% loan-to-value (LTV).

The lender’s two-year fixed buy-to-let (BTL) expat mortgages now begin at 6.55% for up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

Expat holiday let two-year fixed rates have also been reduced to 6.55% up to 70% LTV and 6.65% up to 80% LTV.

The society has also lowered rates across its self-build mortgage range.

The 2.4% Self-Build Discount for Term (Advance) rate has been reduced to 6.84% up to 80% LTV, while the 2.5% Self-Build Discount for Term (Arrears) rate has been lowered to 6.74% up to 80% LTV.

The 2.6% Eco Self-Build Discount for Term (Advance) rate has reduced to 6.64% for loans up to 80% LTV, while the 2.7% Eco Self-Build Discount for Term (Arrears) rate has been reduced to 6.54% for loans up to 80% LTV.

Who can access the mortgages?

The society considers applications from a wide range of countries and in over 160 currencies and can accept income from one foreign currency plus income derived in GBP.

Dudley will lend up to £1.5m across its expat residential range and up to £1m across its expat BTL and holiday let range, as well as its self-build products.

Robert Oliver, distribution director at the building society, said: “We are delighted to offer brokers access to cheaper expat and self-build mortgages with these latest rate reductions.

“Brokers can be confident that they will receive a flexible and personalised approach to underwriting when submitting mortgage applications to us. We look forward to assisting even more expat and self-build borrowers with our latest rate reductions.”

Related: More landlord mortgages on offer as rates remain stable

