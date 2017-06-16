You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Buy-to-let hotspots and ‘not-spots’ revealed

0
Written by:
16/06/2017
Buy-to-let hotspots and ‘not-spots’ revealed

Every one of the UK’s top 10 buy-to-let sweet spots is in the North, according to new research from Property Partner.

The property investment company said that there is a stark North-South divide in the efficiency of local buy-to-let investments, with the 10 least efficient places to be a landlord in the South of England.
 
Best place to invest?

Stoke-on-Trent is the UK’s buy-to-let hotspot, boasting the best combination of affordability and rental return, making an investment more efficient than anywhere else in the country, according to the research.

House prices in the town are just £117,586, while rental yields are 6.57%.

It was followed by Oldham in second place and Liverpool in third.  

Bottom of the table

The South dominates the bottom of the rankings thanks to high demand pushing up prices, making it more difficult to enter the market and leading to weaker rental yields.
 
Potential landlords in Poole face the most challenging investment in buy-to-let, with average property prices of £762,532, and rental yields of just 1.94%.

It was followed by Central London, and then Sevenoaks. For income seeking buy-to-let investors, the research reveals a telling correlation between low rental yield and investment inefficiency.
 
Six of the most challenging areas to profit from buy-to-let are also among the 10 lowest yielding areas. They include Poole as well as Sevenoaks (2.48%), Cambridge (2.51%), Chelmsford (2.53%), St Albans (2.55%) and Bournemouth (2.68%), all markets with high demand from owner occupiers prepared to pay premium prices for a popular location.
 
Dan Gandesha, founder of property investment marketplace Property Partner, said: “What our research reveals is a clear North-South divide in the investment opportunities facing buy-to-let landlords.
 
“We have always been at pains to point out to investors that prime locations such as Kensington and Chelsea can offer some of the lowest yields available, because prices have raced ahead while rents have failed to keep pace.
 
“It just goes to show, you shouldn’t always follow the crowd and the right investment could be on your doorstep where there is far less overall demand.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2227750-smallhouses
Remortgaging supports market as home moving slumps

Valuations for home sellers fall to 27% of the whole market

Close