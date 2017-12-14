You are here: Home - Uncategorized -

Good news for tenants as UK average rents fall

0
Written by:
14/12/2017
A drop in London rents has dragged down the overall figures, but the capital is still by far the most expensive place to rent a home
Good news for tenants as UK average rents fall

Rents across the UK fell in November for the first time in over half a decade, dropping 0.01%, according to Landbay.

The buy-to-let lender noted that a two-speed market has emerged between London and much of the rest of the UK, with a fall in rents in the capital dragging down the average.

Over the last year rents have dropped by 0.83% in London, but grown by 1.27% elsewhere in the UK.

November marked 18 months since rents in the capital first entered negative territory, and rents are falling in 26 of the 33 London boroughs.

What does it cost to rent?

The average UK rent has now plateaued at a record £1,196 per month, up from £1,190 at the turn of the year.

Removing London from the equation puts average rents at £759, up from £750 at the turn of the year, an extra £9 per calendar month or £109 per year.

The slowdown in rental growth has not been consistent across the country. The East Midlands (2.13%), South West (1.63%) and East England (1.57%) experienced substantial growth in 2017 and are expected to climb further as we head into 2018. The North East has also seen rents grow at a faster rate in 2017 than at any other time in the past five years (0.65%).

Despite the falls, London rents remain, on average, 2.5 times greater than those across the rest of the UK at £1,871.

John Goodall, CEO and founder of Landbay said: “With interest rates now rising, we expect upward rental pressure to be just around the corner. Without a radical house building plan for purchase as well as purpose-built rental properties, rental prices are in danger of soaring over the coming decades.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
remortgaging rockets
Equity release lending rockets to record high

The number of homeowners taking out an equity release plan reached record levels for the second month in a row...

Close