You are here: Home - Buy to Let - News -

Supply of rental property in London drops by a third

0
Written by:
25/05/2017
Across the UK the number of properties available to rent rose slightly
Supply of rental property in London drops by a third

The supply of properties available to rent in London fell by a third in April, according to ARLA Propertymark (Association of Residential Letting Agents).

The number of properties managed per member branch in the capital fell by 32%, from 148 in March to 101.

The organisation found that across the UK there was a marginal rise in the number of properties managed per member branch, with agents managing 185 on average, up from 183 in March.

Rents up

ARLA also found that rents are rising across the UK. A quarter of agents saw rent increases for tenants, while the number of tenants negotiating rent reductions decreased to just 2.8%.

David Cox, ARLA Propertymark chief executive, said: “Although the rental market in London has seen a large drop in the supply of properties available to rent, it’s a different picture in the rest of the UK where we have seen little or no change to activity since March. It’s likely we’re seeing the rest of the rental market outside of the Capital plateau as a result of the election in June, with renters potentially holding back on their property searches until after 8th June.

“It’s important that housing is at the top of the new Government’s agenda, as we have had two elections and a referendum in the last three years which is stalling the policy process meaning that we do not have the right houses available to provide the homes people need.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2298407-down-arrows
Mortgage lending slumped in April

Lending is pulled down by low home mover and buy-to-let volumes

Close