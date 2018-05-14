You are here: Home - Remortgage - News -

Remortgage delay costs UK homeowners £53m

0
Written by: Paloma Kubiak
14/05/2018
Sort out your next mortgage before your deal comes to an end, or pay the price
Remortgage delay costs UK homeowners £53m

A third of UK homeowners slipped onto their lender’s standard variable rate for an average of six weeks in 2017, costing them an additional £371.

The £62 a week extra cost for borrowers on their lender’s expensive default tariff is more than the average weekly shop of £53.20, according to research.

This ‘procrastination penalty’ of £371 each or £53.3m across the UK last year compared to the amount paid once homeowners took out a cheaper fixed rate deal.

According to the research from online mortgage adviser, Dynamo and mortgage broker Countrywide, far too many people are not switching deals in time.

Seb McDermott, CEO at Dynamo, said: “We strongly urge mortgage holders to give themselves enough time to find their next remortgage.

“We typically recommend people start their search around four months before their current deal is due to expire. A good mortgage adviser will make life easier for you, guiding you through the end to end process. They are typically able to compare a range of products for you from a wide selection of lenders which can give you the peace of mind that you’re getting the best deal tailored to your own requirements.”

The adviser has launched a mortgage alarm clock where homeowners can sign up to receive an alert six and three months before the mortgage product comes to an end. It will also keep in touch with users to make sure they don’t leave it too late to find a new deal.

Andrew Hagger, founder and director of independent money site, Moneycomms.com, added: “With SVR rates pushing 6% in extreme cases, some people could be paying triple the interest rate they would on a fixed rate – hopefully initiatives such as the Dynamo mortgage alarm clock alert facility will prevent borrowers being subject to such punitive rates. With further interest rate hikes a real possibility, bagging a new mortgage rate sooner rather than later is even more important.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Your Mortgage Award Winners 2017-2018

Download our guide to the best mortgage lenders in the UK

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.