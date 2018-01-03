You are here: Home -

Revealed: The top UK repossession hotspots

03/01/2018
Which towns are more likely than most to see high numbers of repossessions?
Middlesbrough, Oldham and Thurrock are the areas “most at risk” of possession claims, according to Sellhousefast.uk.

Middlesbrough was found to be the UK’s richest repossession hotspot, holding 44.3 mortgage possession claims per 100,000 households.

It was followed by Oldham, in the North West – at 43.6 claims – and Thurrock in the East – at 43.2.

Lowest risk areas

At the other end of the scale, Sellhousefast found the three local authorities with the fewest mortgage possession claims were Islington (2.7 per 100,000 households), South Northamptonshire (2.6) and Cambridge at 1.9.

The Isles of Scilly, Ryedale, Rutland and Tewkesbury were found to have no mortgage possession claims.

Managing director of Sellhousefast.uk, Robby Du Toit, said: “The prospect of repossession is daunting – and rightly so. Every year, it is expected 100,000 families in the UK will lose their homes to missed mortgage payments.

“However, it is important to remember there are resources that can provide guidance, help and comfort relative to your circumstance – should you face a possession claim or order.

“In the first instance, I would recommend speaking to a legal adviser and in turn, your lender. You can talk to your lender about your arrears at any point, even if they’ve started legal action.

“Communication – at all levels – is key.”

