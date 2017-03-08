You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Sellers return to the housing market

0
Written by:
08/03/2017
After the winter selling slump, vendors are coming out of hibernation
Sellers return to the housing market

The number of new properties listed across the country was up 13.3% in February compared to January, according to HouseSimple.

The online estate agents said that property supply increased in 83.7% of towns and cities as we enter a traditionally busy period for the property market.
 
In Warwick, the number of new listings rose 76.2%, while in Edinburgh and Carlisle property listings were up 59.7% and 54.6% respectively.  

Supply down

Not all areas saw a boost in supply last month. In Bootle, for example, the number of new property listings fell 12.6%, while Guildford and Salford saw supply drop 12.4% and 8.5% respectively.

Alex Gosling, CEO of HouseSimple.com, said: “The market needs a boost in supply and it’s encouraging to see that new listings are up in February, albeit that we would typically expect numbers to rise in the coming months as sellers list their properties in time for the Spring market.

“What’s more encouraging is that new stock levels are higher than October 2016 and only slightly short of September 2016, both traditionally strong months for the property market. Now we need to see buoyant listings figures in March and April because the buyers are definitely there, and thanks to the continued competitive mortgage deals still on offer, they are committed to purchasing.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
shutterstock_275666651
How second charge loans can help interest-only borrowers

There are almost three million mortgage borrowers in the UK with interest-only deals, paying back just the interest on their...

Close