You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Premium rises for those with smallest deposits

0
Written by:
25/04/2017
The gap between mortgage rates for those with a large and small deposit is widening
Premium rises for those with smallest deposits

Average mortgage rates are falling across the market, but they are not falling equally, according to Moneyfacts.

The financial information provider found that the gap between the 60% loan-to-value (LTV) bracket and the highest LTV band (95%) has expanded, by 0.31% in just six months.

In other words, the premium paid by borrowers with a small deposit compared with those who put down a large slice of equity is growing.
 
Mind the mortgage gap

In April 2012 the average two-year fixed rate for borrowers with just 5% upfront was 5.62%, while those with a 40% deposit paid only 4.20% – a gap of 1.42 percentage points.

Now that gap has grown to 2.37%, with 95% LTV two-year fixes at 4.18% compared to 1.81% for 60% LTV deals.
 
Charlotte Nelson, finance expert at Moneyfacts.co.uk, said: “With improvements seen throughout the mortgage market of late, particularly for those with a 5% deposit, many would assume that the LTV-gap would have narrowed or even been bridged. However, it is disappointing to find that the reverse is true, with the gap bigger now than it was five years ago.
 
“Deals on the market today can seem worlds apart, particularly when you look at the lowest deals available on the market. For example, the lowest two-year fixed rate on the market at 60% LTV is 0.99%, whereas the lowest at 95% stands at 3.29% – a whopping 2.30% difference.
  
“First-time buyers may feel that they are hit almost twice, with them not only having to struggle to gather enough cash for a deposit, but then also face a significantly higher rate which could see them pay an extra £184.74 a month (based on a 25-year repayment mortgage of £150,000.”
 

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2287534-for-sale-sign-1
Average asking prices hit record high

But the figures also reveal a slowdown in property price increases

Close