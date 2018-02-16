Over seven of out 10 first-time buyers prefer a mortgage broker

Broker share of first-time buyer lending surges over the last five years

The value of first-time buyer lending coming through mortgage brokers instead of directly to lenders stood at just over half the market, or 53%, in the final three months of 2012.

In 2014 this figure jumped to 67%, then 74% in 2016, before hitting 77% in the final quarter of 2017.

Brokers have also steadily snatched a higher share of remortgages.

Lending that came through advisers has ticked up to 71% in the final quarter of 2017 from 68% in the same period of 2015.

The amount of home mover mortgages coming through brokers has stayed broadly flat at 69% at the end of 2017 from 68% in 2015.

A UK Finance spokesperson said: “We have seen a steady increase in mortgages sold by intermediaries to first-time buyers and home movers as the market remains buoyant.”

Need for advice

Brokers said the increase in regulation and complexities of the market are driving factors, as affordability calculations and lender criteria have become harder for consumers to understand.

Dominik Lipnicki, director at Your Mortgage Decisions, said: “I am not at all surprised that more and more clients are choosing to obtain their mortgage via an intermediary.

“For many clients, if they have to sit through a meeting with their local bank, they may as well do it with an adviser that has access to thousands of mortgage schemes.

“We find that clients value a personal service which is often missing from the high street, as the data shows, this is particularly the case with first-time buyers who are facing the biggest financial commitment of their lives and want to ensure that the decisions that they make are fully informed and not rushed.”

David Robinson, national intermediary sales manager at Accord, added: “Buying a home, especially your first, is one of the biggest financial commitments you can make.

“It’s clear that new homeowners appreciate the value of a broker who can guide them through the process, and provide quality advice on the best options available to them.”