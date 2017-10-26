You are here: Home - First Time Buyers - News -

Metro Bank cuts mortgage rates and launches new range of large loans

0
Written by:
26/10/2017
The new lower rates are available on deals up to 90% of the property's value
Metro Bank cuts mortgage rates and launches new range of large loans

Metro Bank has cut rates across its 90% loan-to-value (LTV) mortgages for residential, buy-to-let (BTL) and large loans.

It has also launched a large loan range for properties up to £10m and upped rates on residential two- and three-year fixed deals.

For residential mortgages under £2m, the bank has reduced its five-year fixed rate up to 90% of the property’s value by 0.10% to 2.54%.

Rates for residential two- and three-year fixes have marginally increased, and the five-year fixes at 65% and 70% loan-to-value have been withdrawn, with rates now starting from 1.84% at 75% LTV.

Buy-to-let and large loans

Rates for buy-to-let mortgages under £2m have been reduced by up to 0.40%, with rates starting at 2.59% at 65% loan-to-value and 2.69 at 75% LTV.

The large loan range for loans up to £10m, with rates now available from 1.99% for a two-year fix at 70% LTV.

The bank has also reduced rates across its existing large loan range by up to 0.30% and cut application fees from £4,999 to £1,999.

Metro Bank director mortgage distribution, Charles Morley, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates the breadth of our mortgage range. We’re here to support everyone, whether you’re a first-time buyer looking to get your foot onto the property ladder through our joint-borrower sole-proprietor mortgages; a landlord wishing to benefit from our use of top-slicing; or a customer needing a choice when it comes to obtaining a larger loan.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Save money now!

See how much you could potentially save by remortgaging to a different product
Find out more >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

How much can you borrow?

A calculator designed to help you understand how much you can borrow towards your property
Find out more >
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2347799-advicejpg
Mortgage lending holds steady in September

First-time buyers and remortgagors are taking advantage of low rates, before a potential rise

Close