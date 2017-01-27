Landlords warned to check boilers before big freeze

Winter is not over yet, said Direct Line for Business

February is the peak month for boiler repair claims, which rise 163% compared to the monthly average, according to Direct Line for Business.

The landlord insurer added that last winter it saw a 27% rise in claims on broken down boilers compared to the previous year.

And with the Met Office recently issuing a severe weather warning for the UK, it reckons this winter could see even more claims being made.

Prevention better than cure

With the average broken boiler costing almost £1,200 to fix, Direct Line for Business is advising landlords that prevention is better than cure and that they shouldn’t be complacent about winter temperatures.

Christina Dimitrov, business manager at the firm, said: “Being caught out without heating in the winter can be particularly unpleasant, so landlords should make sure their properties have fully serviced boilers to help ensure their tenants don’t have heating issues. Landlords are legally responsible for securing a safety certificate for gas appliances each year and they also need to ensure the heating and hot water systems are maintained and functioning properly.”

“Direct Line for Business offers boiler cover as standard with buildings insurance, and as long as the damage is not due to wear and tear, we’ll pay the cost of repairing or replacing a broken down boiler. Plus, we’ll provide tenants with portable heaters to help them try and stay warm while the issue is being fixed.”

Top tips to maintain your boiler

Direct Line for Business has put together the following top tips for boiler maintenance this winter:

Keep your heating on low: Sudden cold temperatures can freeze your boiler”s external condensate pipe which could cause your boiler to stop working. Insulating the pipes can help or try keeping the heating on low when it’s very cold.

Bleed your radiators: If your property isn’t getting as warm as you think it should be, there may be air trapped inside the heating system. Releasing air from the system is simple but you will need a key which can slot into the radiators bleed valve. If you still have a problem after doing this, you may need to call in the professionals.

Keep your boiler maintained: Make sure you service your boiler and keep it maintained in accordance with the manufacturer’s recommendations. Check regularly for any warning signs such as leaks, cracks or noises as the sooner you can identify a problem, the easier it will be to fix.