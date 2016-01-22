Revealed: the UK’s burglary hotspots

A new report highlights the 20 postcodes with the highest level of burglary claims over the last two years, and the results are surprising

London postcodes dominate the top 20 UK burglary claims hotspots, according to a new report released today by Moneysupermarket.com.

And top of the pile is SE21, South Tulse Hill and Dulwich, with the dubious honour of having the most burglary claims in the UK over the last five years, with a rate of 61.2 such claims per 1,000 quotes. A massive 16 of the top 20 burglary hotspots were in the capital.

Second, third and fourth places went to postcodes in East London – Clayhall (IG5), Redbridge (IG4) and Gants Hill (IG2). Affluent North Kensington (W10) also appears in the top 20, as do North London suburbs Whetstone (N20), Cockfosters (EN4) and New Southgate (N11).



Rest of UK

Outside London, West Bromwich (B70) takes 11th spot, with a rate of 45.5 burglary claims per 1,000 quotes.

Hawksworth and Kirkstall in Leeds (LS5) also features in the top 20, with 43.5 burglary claims per 1,000 quotes made for burglary, alongside Chorlton-cum-Hardy in Manchester (M21), which has a rate of 44 burglary claims per 1,000 quotes.

Kevin Pratt, consumer affairs expert at MoneySuperMarket, said: “Burglars have two thoughts uppermost in their minds: where am I most likely to find something worth stealing and where am I least likely to get caught?

“Our findings suggest thieves favour busy urban areas where strangers are unlikely to be spotted and it’s easy to make a quick getaway. But leafy suburbs are also heavily targeted, with burglars following the money to affluent areas.

“The best way to avoid the emotional turmoil and financial distress associated with a burglary is to be vigilant, make a concerted effort to secure your home and put in place the safety net of appropriate contents insurance in case the worst should happen.”