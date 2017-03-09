You are here: Home -

Revealed: the first thing a first-time buyer does

0
Written by:
09/03/2017
On moving day, what could possibly come before making a cup of tea and getting your furniture in place?
Revealed: the first thing a first-time buyer does

Nearly three quarters of us (70%) would prioritise setting up a WiFi connection or plugging in our TV when we first move into a new home.

And this is far more important to us than having a sofa to sit on while watching it (40%), according to Principality Building Society.

The mutual surveyed 2,000 first-time buyers and found an overwhelmingly obsession with hooking up to the internet on moving-in day.

Online guides

Once it’s set up, we also rely on the internet to help with DIY, said Principality. Rather than calling on the help of mum and dad, just over a quarter (26%) of first time buyers would turn to online how-to guides or books for DIY tips.

Nearly 30% of new homeowners would go straight to an expert if something malfunctioned in their house, seeking professional help from plumbers or electricians, but over half (56%) would be happy to don their overalls and strip wallpaper themselves in their new home.

Customer director of the building society, Julie-Ann Haines said: “As a nation, we’re are so interested in getting online and that can often be the first thing on our minds when we’re working, travelling or even when we’ve just moved into a new home, picking technology over getting the house actually feeling like our own.

“And once we’re hooked up to the web, online tutorials are changing the way we do our houses up, with first time buyers turning to digital guides over their DIY dads. But ultimately, purchasing your first home is a really exciting milestone and first time buyers across the country can now start to make their house feel like a home.”

Related Posts

Tagged:

There are 0 Comment(s)

If you wish to comment without signing in, click your cursor in the top box and tick the 'Sign in as a guest' box at the bottom.

Comments are closed.

Speak to an adviser

Could you benefit from impartial, free advice?
Click here to speak to a Financial Adviser >

Your Mortgage Guides

Guide to Offset Mortgages

Download our handy guide to offset mortgages, brought to you in partnership with Scottish Widows Bank

Read More >

View All Guides >

Tag Links Panel

Is your mortgage fully protected with critical illness?

For a free quote or to speak with an insurance expert call 0800 1218744
>
Follow Us >

Newsletter

Receive money tips, news and guides directly into your inbox

Make the most of your money from investments, savings, retirement and financial planning. Get expert opinions, top tips, all the latest news, videos, guides etc
Visit Site >
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 300 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company.
Registration number 8938488.
Read previous post:
2343709-stressed2
UK’s most vulnerable tenants pushed out of the private rental market

Rising rents and benefits cuts are punishing vulnerable private rented sector tenants

Close